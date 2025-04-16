Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,435 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $60,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.42 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.