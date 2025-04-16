Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $60,887,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,773,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,527,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.22.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

