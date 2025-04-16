Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CTO Christopher L. Schremser Sells 8,623 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Waystar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WAY stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Waystar in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.