Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CTO Christopher L. Schremser Sells 8,623 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $313,532.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,279.84. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Waystar Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of WAY stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11.
Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar
Institutional Trading of Waystar
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Waystar in the third quarter worth about $204,000.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.