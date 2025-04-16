Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

NVDA traded down $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,601,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,399,585. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,267,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,660,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,313,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $250,697,000 after acquiring an additional 399,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 39,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

