Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $60.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. CICC Research initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.52.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EL traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after buying an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after buying an additional 2,458,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.