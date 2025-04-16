Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Up 13.4% – Here’s Why

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03). Approximately 1,441,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,408,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Trading Up 13.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Westminster Group (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (0.31) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Westminster Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 46.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westminster Group PLC will post 0.6027397 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.

The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.

