What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TSE:GFL Q2 Earnings?

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.8 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$68.42 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$41.90 and a 1-year high of C$70.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.25%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

