What is Capital One Financial’s Forecast for AM Q1 Earnings?

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AM. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

AM stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,250,000 after purchasing an additional 96,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,112,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,516,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,578,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

