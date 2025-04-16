What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:RCI Q1 Earnings?

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.