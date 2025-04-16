What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Appian FY2026 Earnings?

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Appian in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Appian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Appian has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Appian by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Appian by 1,244.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 199.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,788,539.76. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,122. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

