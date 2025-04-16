What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Shopify FY2025 Earnings?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Shopify in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

