What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for FMC Q1 Earnings?

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in FMC by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

