What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Albemarle FY2025 Earnings?

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

