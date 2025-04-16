What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for AWK FY2025 Earnings?

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.73. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $146.83 on Monday. American Water Works has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

