What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for FDS FY2025 Earnings?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.03. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. UBS Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $437.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $391.69 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.