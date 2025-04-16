Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.99 and traded as low as $1.48. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 748,814 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $326,200.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $92.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

