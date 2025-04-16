White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

White Gold Stock Up 21.6 %

OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. White Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

