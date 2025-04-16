White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
White Gold Stock Up 21.6 %
OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. White Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About White Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tesla Stock Eyes Breakout With Earnings on Deck
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.