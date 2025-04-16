Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Up 3.5% After Dividend Announcement

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 1,105,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,230,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.30.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$84,500.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,120 shares of company stock valued at $835,336. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

