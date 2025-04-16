Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,451 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $83,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $327.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -327.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

