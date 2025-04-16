Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.70.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.23.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

