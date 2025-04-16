Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a 6.7% increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 29.8% per year over the last three years. Winmark has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Winmark Price Performance
NASDAQ:WINA traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. Winmark has a 1-year low of $295.79 and a 1-year high of $431.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.64.
About Winmark
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
