WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 1,364.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $388.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

