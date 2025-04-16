WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.92. 81,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 109,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 73,981.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

