Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 19.6% – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £713,361.93, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.27.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.