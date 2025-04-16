Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 19.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £735,311.53, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
