Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 19.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 19.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 66,228,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Trading Down 8.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £713,361.93, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.27.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
