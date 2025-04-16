Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Wolverine World Wide comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $869.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

