Wrapped Sonic Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.08 Million (WS)

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Sonic has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $41.59 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Sonic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,764.77 or 0.99787048 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,283.80 or 0.99214083 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Sonic Token Profile

Wrapped Sonic launched on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 321,814,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Wrapped Sonic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 321,893,532.17903874. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.50219615 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Sonic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Sonic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.