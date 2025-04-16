XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

NYSE:XIFR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,436. XPLR Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $827.81 million, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,642 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

