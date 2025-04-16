XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.76) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 396.50 ($5.25).
XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.
