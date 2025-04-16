XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,881 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $561.02 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $596.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.76.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

