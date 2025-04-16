XTX Topco Ltd Buys 743 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $1,720,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. This trade represents a 18.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,264 shares of company stock worth $9,058,583. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $199.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $211.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

