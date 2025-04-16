XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 2,530 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $500.49 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of -227.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total transaction of $142,547.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at $29,438,776.43. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.41.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
