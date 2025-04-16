XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $597.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $737.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.29.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

