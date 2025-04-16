XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in LKQ by 226.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,350. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Down 1.2 %

LKQ opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.09.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

