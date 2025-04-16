XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 18,902 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Premier by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 27.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -194.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Premier Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

