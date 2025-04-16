XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,982 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Logitech International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

