XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,869 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $992.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile



Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

