XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in YETI by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

