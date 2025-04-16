XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.03 Million Position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

ZK stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

