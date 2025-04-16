XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 3.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,341,000. This trade represents a 13.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,067 shares of company stock worth $46,804,975 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $328.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

