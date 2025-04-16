Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,256,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 276,168 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.87.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Yalla Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

