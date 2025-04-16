Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,256,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 276,168 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of $971.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
