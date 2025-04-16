YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

YPF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE YPF opened at $31.85 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.