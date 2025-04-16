Zacks Investment Management Has $29.02 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,138 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,233,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Finally, Grange Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,829,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.95.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.