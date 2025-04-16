Zacks Investment Management Has $41.72 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $41,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,041,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $572.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

