Zacks Investment Management Has $64.63 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $64,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

