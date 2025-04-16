Zacks Investment Management Has $96.16 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,372 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $96,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 154,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

