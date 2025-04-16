Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,127 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $55,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 565,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,387,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

