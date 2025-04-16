Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $94,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $957.71 and a 200-day moving average of $887.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

