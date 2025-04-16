Zacks Investment Management Sells 12,866 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $36,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MANH opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $270.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

